KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — A man who was filmed slapping his wife outside a shopping mall in Kota Warisan, Sepang reportedly did so because she took too long to buy chicken rice.

Sepang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said the delay happened when the woman was inside the mall, while the suspect, in his 50s, is believed to have waited in his car and fallen asleep.

“The suspect has been remanded for three days starting today to assist investigations,” he told Harian Metro.

The man was arrested at 10am yesterday outside a clinic in Kota Warisan, Sepang.

Police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

The incident was captured in a 29-second ‘live’ video that went viral on social media.

The footage shows the woman leaving the mall holding a plastic bag before stopping upon seeing the suspect, who was wearing a cap and holding a child’s hand.

He then slaps her in front of onlookers, and she walks away without resistance.