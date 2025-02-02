PORT DICKSON, Feb 2 — The Negeri Sembilan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has urged the public to exercise caution when visiting Pantai Cermin here after a crocodile was sighted in the area yesterday.

Its director, Faizal Izham Pikri, said the department received a report from the public about a crocodile spotted at Monkey Bay, Pantai Cermin, around 4.30 pm yesterday.

“After receiving the report, our personnel were dispatched to the scene, and an initial investigation confirmed the presence of a crocodile floating in the sea, estimated to be around two metres in length.

“Observations indicated that the reptile was moving within a 50-metre range and had frequently appeared in the area since the previous night, becoming more visible during low tide,” he said in a statement today.

Faizal Izham added that continuous monitoring would be conducted to ease public concerns.

“We plan to set up a trap in the mangrove area. We will also assess the situation, as the crocodile tends to move towards the mangroves at night,” he said.

He advised the public to prioritise their safety, avoid provoking the crocodile if they encounter it and immediately report any sightings to Negeri Sembilan Perhilitan or the authorities. — Bernama