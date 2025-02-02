MELAKA, Feb 2 — The proposed permanent road closure in the Vehicle-Free Zone at Banda Hilir here is still under study.

Senior state executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Climate Change, Drainage and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin said any decision on the matter would be announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“There is no fixed timeline for when the permanent closure will be implemented. However, I’m confident that if the study finds it advantageous, it will proceed,” he told reporters today.

He was speaking at the ‘Jom Berkhatan’ free circumcision programme for the Paya Rumput and Sungai Udang state constituencies at the Sungai Udang State Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) office, which saw the participation of 120 children aged between six and 12.

Rais said the Vehicle-Free Zone at Banda Hilir, currently closed from Friday to Sunday, has benefited the local community and traders due to increased visitors.

Previously, Ab Rauf was reported as saying that the state government planned to completely close the 2.3km route from the Stadthuys building to the Taming Sari Tower to lower vehicle emissions.

He added that the move aims to protect heritage buildings and ease traffic congestion, especially on weekends. — Bernama