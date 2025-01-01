KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysia marks the start of 2025 with a pivotal move towards safer digital platforms as the Class Licence for Application Service Providers (CASP) for social media providers takes effect today.

Implemented under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), the licencing initiative aims to enhance online safety, safeguard users, and improve regulatory oversight of social media and internet messaging platforms.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), on July 27 2024, mandated that all social media and messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must secure the licence.

Failure to comply by the enforcement date constitutes an offence under Act 588 and may result in legal action, according to MCMC.

As of Dec 31 2024, Telegram and Tencent (WeChat) are among the platforms that have submitted their licencing applications.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil highlighted the importance of licencing social media platforms to address pressing online issues, including cyberbullying and child grooming.

He added that the ministry would closely monitor compliance and take necessary action against providers failing to enforce mandated age restrictions.

On Dec 9, the Dewan Rakyat approved amendments to Act 588, revising Section 211(c). The amendments replaced the term “person” with “content application service provider” and raised the maximum fine from RM50,000 to RM1 million.

These amendments now apply exclusively to CASP licence holders, with penalties updated to reflect current needs.

The urgency for regulatory measures was highlighted by last year’s alarming incidents, including the tragic suicide of a TikTok influencer allegedly due to cyberbullying.

In addition, on Dec 23, the police (PDRM) and MCMC launched “OP PEDO,” an integrated operation targeting online sexual crimes involving child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). The operation led to the arrest of 13 local men, including a 74-year-old, and the seizure of nearly 40,000 items of CSAM and adult pornography. — Bernama