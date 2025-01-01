KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The two Puspakom staff members who allegedly approved a vehicle later deemed unsafe by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if evidence of integrity-related wrongdoing is found.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan made the statement after the two were summoned for questioning that lasted over six hours yesterday, New Straits Times reported today.

“We are currently preparing the investigation papers. Our investigations typically focus on three elements: enforcement, technical aspects, and integrity. If we identify any wrongdoing, we will take action.

“If we uncover cases involving integrity, misconduct or corruption, we will escalate the investigation papers or matters to the MACC,” he was quoted as telling the national newspaper.

He clarified that if the violations were in other areas, the cases would be referred to the JPJ director-general and the Transport Minister for further action.

According to Kifli, the incident at the Wangsa Maju Puspakom was the only one reported so far.

“We want to ensure that vehicles on the roads are in good condition and safe, in order to protect all road users,” he was quoted as saying, stressing the department’s zero tolerance towards such issues.



