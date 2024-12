MIRI, Dec 26 — A car was completely destroyed after catching fire at Bandar Baru Permyjaya Tudan this morning.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said they were notified about the incident at 10.27am and six firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to bring it under control at 10.45am,” he added.

After the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters ended the operation at 11.05am. — The Borneo Post