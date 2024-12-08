KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The significant increase in investments, especially in the cutting-edge technology sector, should be utilised by local companies so that the people will continue to be given the appropriate opportunities.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said CG Global Profastex Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, located in the Prai Industrial Zone, Penang is one of the good examples that has successfully penetrated the global market.

“I extend my congratulations and encouragement to all the people of CG Global (of which 80 per cent of the workforce are women) for successfully penetrating the global market, and is, among other things, the result of support programmes and incentives from the government,” he said through a post on X.

Yesterday, he had the opportunity to visit CG Global – a bumiputra-owned small and medium enterprise (SME) that is a leading manufacturer in the provision of a spectrum of CEM (contract electronics manufacturing) services.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said his ministry always focuses on ensuring that female entrepreneurs have the same space and opportunity to grow as other businesses led by male entrepreneurs.

“As the leader of the Economic Pillar during the Asean 2025 chairmanship, MITI will continue to highlight proactive initiatives that prioritise gender equality in entrepreneurship in line with the Asean 2025 theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” he said through a post on X.

Tengku Zafrul, who also participated in the visit, said CG Global is a bumiputera women-owned SME that has been operating since 2016.

“When it was first established, it only provided services for multinational companies around Penang and Ipoh.

“But now its business is almost 100 per cent export-based, with customers from various countries such as the United States, Australia, France, the UK and China,” he said.

He explained that CG Global employees are 100 per cent indigenous, and almost 80 per cent of the employees are women of which 90 per cent are diploma and degree holders.

“This is in line with one of the priorities of our economic success, which is to ensure that women entrepreneurs are not marginalised in Asean,” he added. — Bernama