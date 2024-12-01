KUANTAN, Dec 1 — Several main roads in Raub district have been closed to light vehicles due to flooding caused by heavy rain since yesterday evening.

The Raub District Police Headquarters (IPD), in a statement on Facebook, said affected roads include KM344 - KM342 of Jalan Kuala Lipis-Kota Bharu (Gali Lurus-Gali Hilir) and Jalan Cheroh-Gesing (Jambatan Gesing).

“Continuous heavy rain since 6 pm yesterday has resulted in flooding, with several main roads inundated this morning.

“The Raub IPD Traffic Division is managing traffic, and these routes are only accessible to heavy vehicles,” the statement read.

Pahang is the latest state to be hit by floods, with 19 evacuation centres opened in Raub and Lipis districts to shelter 579 victims from 185 families as of 10.15am. — Bernama

.