GEORGE TOWN, Nov 28 — Penang’s Opposition Leader, Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, has been admitted to Penang Hospital after experiencing numbness in his hands.

According to Penaga assemblyman Yusni Mat Piah, Muhammad Fauzi began feeling unwell around 4pm yesterday at the state legislative assembly.

“He was experiencing numbness in his hand, so he consulted with a medical officer,” Yusni said.

At that time, his blood pressure was dangerously high, near 200, prompting his immediate transfer to Penang Hospital for further care.

“He was admitted for treatment,” Yusni added.

An MRI scan conducted today revealed some swelling in Muhammad Fauzi’s brain.

Yusni, who visited the Sungai Dua assemblyman, confirmed that he is now under observation in the neurology ward.

“His condition is stable,” Yusni said.