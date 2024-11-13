KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Two men have been taken into custody in relation to the fatal stabbing of a foreigner whose body was discovered last month with three stab wounds on the stairs of a pedestrian bridge in Taman Sri Tebrau, Johor.

Johor Baru (South) police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that the suspects, aged 44 and 62, were arrested on Sunday in Taman Maju Jaya, according to a report in the New Straits Times today.

Both men tested positive for methamphetamine and have past criminal records.

They are currently on a seven-day remand to assist in the murder investigation.

In a statement today, Raub said police seized clothing and other items relevant to the case.

On October 19, police were notified of an unconscious man found bleeding heavily and lying motionless on the staircase of the pedestrian bridge.

The victim, a 35-year-old foreigner, was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained three stab wounds to his chest.

Raub said the motive behind the murder has yet to be established and urged anyone with information to contact the Johor Baru South police headquarters at 07-2182323.