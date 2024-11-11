KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A 20-year-old mother was sentenced to 14 days in prison and fined RM10,000 after pleading guilty to physically abusing her three-year-old son in Taman Danau Desa here.

She was also ordered to perform 240 hours of community service, Harian Metro reported this afternoon.

The mother, along with two other women, Adibah Mohd Zaini, 35, and Nor Azlin Fatin Najihah Lokman, 25, were charged with jointly abusing the boy, resulting in injuries to his eyebrow, stomach, back, arms, and legs.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 23 at a house in Taman Danau Desa.

The abuse, which included kicking the child, was recorded by Nor Azlin Fatin, while the victim’s mother – who was unnamed – allowed the incident to happen.

Section 15(1) of the Child Act 2001 prohibits the identification of a child who is a subject of any proceeding in court even if they are victims or witnesses in abuse cases to protect their right to privacy and to minimise potential harm or trauma. The prohibition covers all forms, whether by words, pictures, or any other means.

The law does not specifically prohibit naming the parents or guardians of the child, but it is done by convention to prevent any link that could expose the identity of the child.

According to Harian Metro, video footage of the incident had been widely shared on the internet back then, showing that the child was kicked repeatedly by Adibah.

During the hearing in court today, the mother was asked to explain her reasoning for caging her young son.

“I had to put my child in a cage because I needed to work,” she was quoted as replying to Sessions Court judge Norina Zainal Abidin.

The mother reportedly told the court that she works from 3pm to 10pm daily.

She added that she placed her son at the back of Adibah’s kitchen since no one else could look after him.

The judge asked the mother about her plans going forward.

“I will live in Penang after this, my mother will take care if I’m working,” she replied.

The judge then asked why she had not considered asking the child’s grandmother to help with his care while she was at work, saying “You have no answer?”

She replied: “None”.

In sentencing, the judge also directed the young mother be placed on RM10,000 good behaviour bond for the next five years, without any collateral.

Both Adibah and Nor Azlin Fatin pled for a lighter sentence, with Adibah citing her responsibility for two young children at home, while Nor Azlin Fatin explained that she had to support 10 younger siblings.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Tee Yee Khuan argued for imprisonment, citing the inhumane nature of the abuse.

The trio was charged under the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of up to RM50,000 in fines or up to 20 years in prison, or both.

The court sentenced the three women to prison time and fines, stressing that child abuse would not be tolerated.

No mention was made about the the child’s father or the marital status of the three women in the Harian Metro news report.

** If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



