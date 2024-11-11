SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 11 — Penang’s Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is expected to commence next year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

Loke said that negotiations on the project, including its final design and detailed costs, are still ongoing.

“It is now in its final phase, and we hope to complete the negotiations within the next two months, by the end of the year,” he told a press conference after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Railway Assets Corporation and the Lembaga Perumahan Negeri Pulau Pinang (LPNPP) here this morning.

The project’s implementation agency, Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), is still in discussions with the project contractor, SRS Consortium.

Loke clarified that while the Penang state government had hoped the project would begin this year, he had never stated it would physically start by year-end.

“Once the negotiations are finalised, an announcement will be made,” he said.

He explained that the project was initially managed by the state government, resulting in a slightly different alignment.

However, with the Transport Ministry now overseeing the project, changes have been made to include a new alignment connecting the island to the mainland, as directed by the prime minister.

“Due to these changes, it has taken additional time to negotiate and plan since the ministry took over the project from the state,” Loke said.

He noted that once negotiations are completed, an agreement will be signed, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony.

“It’s possible that the groundbreaking could take place early next year, but the exact timing depends on the finalisation of negotiations,” he added.

Loke said the project’s first phase, covering the Bayan Lepas to Komtar alignment, will be prioritised.

The negotiations also encompass phase two plans and alignments, which aim to connect the George Town line on the island to Penang Sentral in Butterworth on the mainland.

“We need to plan the entire LRT project to include both alignments to ensure connectivity between the lines,” he said.