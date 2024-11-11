TAMPIN, Nov 11 — A woman, 67, was killed when the car she was in plunged into a ravine at Kilometre (KM) 26 Jalan Tampin-Gemas near Kampung Tengah, Gemencheh yesterday afternoon.

Tampin district police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said the victim’s son, 34, lost control of the Honda City he was driving, resulting in the car plunging into a 50-metre ravine at 2 pm, adding that there were three individuals in the car that was heading from Melaka to their home in Palong 1 near here.

“Investigations carried out after receiving information from the Gemencheh police station that there was a fatal crash indicated that the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The car had lost control and plunged into the ravine at the left side of the road,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the driver suffered a broken back while the front passenger had minor injuries, both were treated at the Tampin Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama