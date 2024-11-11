SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 11 — Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo who lost in the Selangor DAP committee election yesterday will continue to play an important role in the party’s national leadership, said Anthony Loke.

The DAP secretary-general said Gobind’s defeat came as a shock, but it was a normal democratic process.

“I would like to thank Gobind for his contribution to Selangor DAP all these years,” he said in a press conference after an event at The Light Hotel here.

“He continues to play an important role in national leadership, he is still national deputy chairman,” he added.

He said Gobind’s defeat in the Selangor DAP committee election does not mean he has to step aside.

“I want to stress that he continues to represent the party in the Cabinet,” he said, referring to Gobind’s post as digital minister.

Loke said Gobind has also accepted his defeat as the decision of the delegates.

Yesterday, Gobind, who previously the Selangor DAP chairman, only garnered 675 votes in the Selangor DAP committee election, falling short of the 15 committee positions.

Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han then succeeded him, after earning a spot among the top 15 elected members.