IPOH, 5 Nov — The fire at Dewan Arena Square, Jalan Raja in Teluk Intan, two days ago was likely caused by sparks from fireworks that were shot towards the roof of the building, said Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri.

He said the incident occurred at 11.18pm, following which the police and the firefighting team rushed to the scene.

An initial investigation by the police found that the fire occurred during a birthday celebration held at the premises which was attended by about 500 guests who were provided various types of firecrackers and fireworks.

A check found that the organiser did not have a valid licence to burn fireworks and firecrackers at the event, and this led to the arrest of the organiser of the event at 3pm yesterday, he said in a statement.

He said police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old lorry driver, to assist in the investigation carried out under Section 436 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. — Bernama