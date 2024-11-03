KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Three of the 14 Bersatu divisions in Kelantan were unable to hold party elections yesterday as their statuses were previously suspended due to various factors.

Kelantan Bersatu chairman, Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor, stated that the affected divisions are Jeli, Machang, and Gua Musang, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

He said these divisions will hold their elections in early December.

“For the Bersatu elections in Kelantan that took place yesterday, only three of the 14 divisions could not hold elections due to their suspended statuses.

“These three divisions will conduct elections in December. The suspensions were due to multiple factors,” he said when contacted.

He added that the election process for the other 11 divisions proceeded smoothly without any untoward incidents.

He mentioned that in yesterday’s elections, six divisions elected new leaders for the position of division chief in Bachok, Kota Baru, Ketereh, Rantau Panjang, Tanah Merah, and Kubang Kerian.

“Meanwhile, five division chiefs retained their positions in Pasir Puteh, Tumpat, Pengkalan Chepa, Pasir Mas, and Kuala Krai,” he said.

“I am among those who retained my position as the division chief of Pasir Puteh,” he added.