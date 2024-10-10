KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Edge Media Group owner Tan Sri Tong Kooi Ong has disclosed in his newly released book Behind The Stories how he secretly provided information that led the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

In the book, Tong revealed that in early September 2015, he hired two Canadian lawyers, Tom and Andrea James, to pass encrypted copies of emails obtained from whistleblower Andre Xavier Justo to the FBI, Swiss police, and the UK’s Serious Fraud Office, as reported by The Edge today.

Tong said that shortly after the information was handed over, The Wall Street Journal reported on September 19, 2015, that the FBI had opened a probe into 1MDB.

He further detailed his meeting with senior FBI officer Robert Heuchling in Calgary, Canada, on May 5, 2016, where he answered questions regarding the emails.

Two months later, on July 20, 2016, then US Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced that billions had been stolen from 1MDB and explained how it was done and by whom, Tong wrote in his book.

Lynch’s announcement was significant as both 1MDB and the Malaysian government had been denying any fraud since 2013.

According to The Edge, Tong said that despite his reservations, he was persuaded by Tan Sri Nazir Razak to meet former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on April 27, 2015, in London to seek help in preventing further theft from 1MDB.

Tong explained that his reluctance stemmed from a past incident when he was forced to sell PhileoAllied Bank during Dr Mahathir’s crackdown on those associated with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In Behind The Stories, Tong also shared that on March 6, 2015, he met then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, where he provided a nine-page briefing on how fugitive Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) and his collaborators at PetroSaudi had stolen billions from 1MDB.

The book, which also delves into other exposes by The Edge on Malaysia’s corporate world and politics, sheds light on behind-the-scenes reporting at the publication over the last 30 years.