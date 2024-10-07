GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — A man was found drowned at Pantai Tanjung Tokong yesterday.

The victim, A. Sekar, 44, was discovered approximately 50 metres from the shoreline at around 6.34 pm.

Timur Laut district acting police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, a local, had gone swimming in the area with a friend.

“It is reported that the victim swam towards a rock further from the beach and did not return to shore before his body was found washed up there.

“The medical team confirmed that the victim had died after the fire department retrieved his body and brought it ashore,” he said when contacted by Bernama this evening.

The body has been sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama