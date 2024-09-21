KUANTAN, Sept 21 — A man, arrested for allegedly hitting and threatening to set his toddler son on fire, has tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 35-year-old suspect, who was apprehended in Maran on Wednesday, has 12 prior criminal and narcotics-related records.

“The suspect is remanded until Sept 25, and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act and Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama.

He added that the two-year-old boy is now under the care of his biological mother, and is in good health.

Previously, Wan Mohd Zahari stated that the child’s mother had lodged a police report, after receiving several video clips of her ex-husband scolding, hitting, and threatening to burn their child.

The suspect is believed to have acted out of anger over his divorce from the boy’s mother, and recorded the video as a form of threat and protest. — Bernama