ALOR SETAR, Sept 21 — School session in Kedah will continue as usual tomorrow (Sunday).

However, schools affected by floods or being used as temporary evacuation centres (PPS) can apply for home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions.

Deputy director of Kedah Education, Planning and Management Sector (PPD), Mahadhir Ismail said the affected schools can apply to implement PdPR through their respective district education offices.

“There are affected schools, whether flooded or (converted to) PPS, that have applied for PdPR, and we will approve the application.

“For school students who are flood victims, they can wear normal clothes if their school does not apply for PdPR,” he said.

He was met by reporters after accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who spent some 20 minutes checking on flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah PPS in Kepala Batas near here today.

According to Mahadhir, as many as 37 schools statewide have been converted into PPS to accommodate residents affected by the floods.

“A total of eight schools have been flooded, but two schools have recovered,” he said.

He said that as of last night, the flood affected 1,251 school students and 30 teachers.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims transferred to PPS stood at 7,494 people as of 8 am today. — Bernama