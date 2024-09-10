KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The police are tracking down an individual suspected of breaking into two donation boxes belonging to Masjid An-Nur in USJ 4, Subang Jaya, resulting in an estimated loss of RM3,000.

Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat in a statement said the incident was recorded by the mosque’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) at 11.40 am on Sunday.

He said the male suspect, dressed in a blue shirt, brown trousers, and carrying a food delivery bag, was seen prying open two donation boxes located in the mosque’s foyer and taking the money meant for the mosque’s development and utilities.

The incident was discovered by the mosque’s secretary at 9.30 pm on the same day, who subsequently lodged a police report.

“The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code (Act 574), and the police urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627222,” he said. — Bernama