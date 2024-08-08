KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 8 — No traces of drugs were found in the blood sample taken from the Form Four student who collapsed after a suspected epileptic seizure believed to be caused by vaping on July 22.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said that the analysis results from the Chemistry Department were received last Tuesday.

“The student from Kemaman is currently stable and receiving treatment at Kemaman Hospital. The Chemistry Department’s report shows no traces of drugs, so no charges will be filed.

“The student occasionally experiences fits and doctors are working to determine the cause,” he said after launching the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign at the Federal Complex here today.

Elaborating on the issue, Mohd Khairi said that the police will tighten monitoring of electronic cigarette shops to combat the sale of ‘magic mushroom’ vapes.

He noted that although seizures and arrests related to this issue are currently limited and involve isolated cases, the police are taking it seriously and will increase inspections.

On a separate note, Mohd Khairi advised road users not to display or fly the Jalur Gemilang in ways that could endanger other road users.

“I urge the public to follow traffic regulations. Celebrate the National Month responsibly. Any activities on the roads should be conducted with consideration for others to avoid causing inconvenience,” he said. — Bernama