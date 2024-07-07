IPOH, July 7 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has called on Muslims to draw guidance from the strategic thinking of Prophet Muhammad, which played a pivotal role in the astonishing spread of Islam, as the new Hijrah year 1446 begins.

His Royal Highness emphasised that Prophet Muhammad’s innovative initiatives had successfully united conflicting factions into a cohesive ummah and established universal human values, which he believes should be embraced by present-day leaders.

“The Prophet’s leadership stands as a timeless example of the ability of visionary and wise leadership to achieve transformation despite facing numerous trials, challenges and obstacles,” Sultan Nazrin said in his royal address when gracing the Perak-level Maal Hijrah 1446H Celebration here today.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Advertisement

Sultan Nazrin highlighted that with Prophet Muhammad’s strategic thinking, Islam continues to spread and thrive worldwide, and after 1446 years since the Hijrah, Islam is now embraced by 1.9 billion people or 24.1 per cent of the world’s population.

According to the Perak Ruler, in a world filled with conflict and division, the strategies of Prophet Muhammad, which have yielded remarkable success, should be studied, explored, understood and adapted to offer new hope.

“By examining the Prophet’s approaches, the ummah can gain invaluable lessons and guidance for conflict resolutions, negotiations, community development and equipping themselves to face current challenges.

Advertisement

“Reflecting on the life of Prophet Muhammad, it is evident that he was a master strategist. He excelled in planning, execution, evaluation and continuous improvement, driving the rapid and widespread growth of Islam,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin further said that the Prophet consistently demonstrated a strategic mindset in his efforts to elevate the ummah as dignified individuals.

“Known as a wise and astute merchant, he demonstrated strategic thinking and approaches in managing entrusted merchandise.

“This strategic mindset became the key to his success in spreading Islam after being elevated as a prophet, subsequently in governing the state and leading military campaigns.

“Through his strategic thinking and actions, Prophet Muhammad achieved numerous successes,” he said.

On the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration, Sultan Nazrin said the theme ‘Strategic Minds Trigger Dynamic Communities’ highlights the importance of having a strategic mindset, which involves envisioning desired outcomes, planning ahead, and proactively preparing for challenges.

“It’s about finding solutions to overcome obstacles and seizing opportunities with wisdom. This mindset dares to step outside the norm, seeing situations from a broader perspective.

“It involves analysing, planning and generating new ideas to achieve goals, driving progress in a constantly changing and competitive world,” he said. — Bernama