KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Conservationists believe that sending orangutans abroad as a form of diplomacy, similar to China’s practice with pandas, is an unworkable strategy.

Speaking to new portal Channel News Asia (CNA), conservationists argue that protecting orangutan habitats and contributing to conservation efforts for their long-term survival is more viable and will demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to biodiversity without overrunning their habitats.

“Orangutans are fully protected and are difficult to send overseas. There is also already an existing captive population overseas, unlike pandas,” Marc Ancrenaz, scientific director of Hutan, a Sabah-focused conservation non-profit, was quoted as saying.

Ancrenaz highlighted that forests are becoming increasingly fragmented, leading orangutans and other wildlife, including elephants, to wander into agricultural areas. Despite consuming some fruit and causing minor harm, orangutans otherwise pose no threat to humans.

He said that the minimal harm caused by orangutans is outweighed by the significant benefits they bring to Malaysia through eco-tourism and research.

Ancrenaz urged conservationists to collaborate with the palm oil industry in light of the evolving situation, as studies have shown that orangutans are very resilient.

Swapping pandas for orangutans

In May, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani proposed introducing “orangutan diplomacy” to palm oil trading countries.

He said that this initiative aims to showcase Malaysia’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and balance between meeting food security needs and protecting the environment.

Johari suggested that Malaysia emulate China’s success with ‘panda diplomacy’ to strengthen its global position.

He said that Malaysia should not adopt a defensive stance on the palm oil issue. Instead, it must highlight its role as a sustainable palm oil producer dedicated to forest conservation and environmental sustainability.

He encouraged major palm oil companies to collaborate with non-governmental organisations to oversee, preserve, and raise awareness about iconic wildlife species, exemplifying Malaysia’s dedication to preserving wildlife and ensuring forest sustainability.

Conservation via cooperation

Ancrenaz acknowledged that the palm oil industry has been blamed for destroying forests and species like the orangutan but said things are changing.

“There is some truth to these kinds of assertions, so for a very long time, it was very difficult for the industry and conservationists to engage. But then again, things are changing. There is less and less deforestation because of oil palm development in Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying, adding that relocation back to forests doesn’t really work.

Melvin Gumal, Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) deputy chief executive (conservation), told CNA that orangutan sightings have increased in recent years and are appearing in places they had never been seen before.

“Orangutans are now seen in places where previously they had been avoiding, perhaps for fear of being hunted,” he was quoted as saying.

Melvin said surveys will be conducted this year to monitor the species’ population. He suggested that countries interested in participating in the diplomacy program should contribute conservation funds to field sites and research efforts within the state.

Malaysia has been at odds with Europe over attempts to ban palm oil products, accusing them of causing the destruction of orangutan habitats. Last year, the European Union approved a ban on imports of commodities linked to deforestation, which could negatively impact the palm oil industry.

Malaysia has criticised this law, labelling it discriminatory.