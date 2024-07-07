KOTA KINABALU, July 7 — Sabah PKR confirms the appointment of Datuk Christina Liew as the Sabah PKR political bureau chairperson for 2024-2025, said Sabah PKR Chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said this aligns with the decision to retain Liew’s leadership and continue leading Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah as its chairman.

“This appointment is a process to complete the Party’s organisational structure, involving balanced and comprehensive representation from branch representatives of various races and religions,” he said in a statement today.

He further said that PKR is fully prepared to face the state elections, which could be called at any time, with a new leadership lineup. — Daily Express

