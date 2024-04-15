KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The government will continue monitoring closely developments in the conflict-stricken areas of the Middle East and take proactive measures to ensure the safety, welfare and well-being of Malaysians, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement on Facebook today, the Prime Minister said the nation’s interests will always be the top priority and that he himself chaired a Special Meeting of the National Security Council this morning to further discuss the grave situation in the Middle East.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Khaled Nordin, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and other senior government officials.

He said considering the discussions held yesterday, the consecutive meetings held for two days, including today, demonstrate the serious attention of the Madani government to the Middle East issue, besides efforts taken to ensure Malaysia and its people are not affected by the situation.

In a related development, Anwar said Malaysia joined all of the civilised world to urge the Zionist Israeli regime not to aggravate an already extremely tense situation further.

“There are clear signs that the international community does not want to see a worsening situation. The launching of drones by Iran is a legitimate action following the barbarous attack by the Zionist regime of Israel on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.

“We are pleased to note the assurances given by the Iranian government that unless further attacked by the Zionist Israeli regime, this will be their only reaction,” he said.

Anwar said the key to resolving this issue is the just and immediate resolution of the inhumane situation in Gaza.

“Therefore, global attention must be devoted fully to it, with no distractions. There must be a durable ceasefire which will enable the passage of humanitarian aid

“In this connection, Malaysia’s latest contribution of 100 containers (of humanitarian aid) is expected to leave Malaysia on April 27,” he said. — Bernama