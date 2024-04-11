KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) conveyed its condolences to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following an Israeli attack that killed several of Ismail’s family members.

Its minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar expressed his disappointment in a statement, and criticised Israel’s inhumane action, especially during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

“According to media reports, several of his children and grandchildren were killed in the attack... Israel continues to ignore the world’s calls condemning their cruel actions.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) conveys its condolences to Ismail Haniyeh. May he continue to remain strong as it is certainly not going to weaken his spirit to continue to fight for Palestine,” he said.

He also invited Malaysians to pray for Palestinians to be given the strength and patience to face the Israeli regime.

“Our prayers signify the unity of our hearts,” he added. — Bernama

