KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court set April 19 as the new case mention date for a lorry driver, who was charged with murdering his Thai girlfriend by pushing the woman off the 23rd floor of a condominium in Setia Alam, in February this year.

Counsel Sivahnanthan Ragava representing V. Nathan, 37, when contacted, said the case will be mentioned before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali at 9am on the said date.

Previously, the court set June 7 for a mention, however, a new date was reset as there was a new development in the case.

Nathan was charged with killing Mawika Lumyai, 32, at a condominium in Jalan Setia Dagang AH U13/AH Setia Alam, here at 10.02pm, on Feb 28.

Advertisement

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years and 12 strokes of the cane, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction. — Bernama