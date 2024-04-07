SIBU, April 7 — A man was found dead face-down in a drain near a coffee shop at Jalan Maludan here Sunday morning.

Members of the public stumbled upon the body around 8.30am and immediately alerted the police.

The deceased is said to be in his 50s and suffering from mental health issues.

According to family members met at the scene, the deceased would at times not return home but instead sleep in front of a grocery shop in the area.

Advertisement

They believe he could have fallen into the drain during a power outage that struck around 4am today.

The body was later brought by police to Sibu Hospital for further action. — The Borneo Post

Advertisement