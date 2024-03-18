PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Muslims in the country to appreciate the spirit of Ramadan by strengthening self-discipline and helping the less fortunate.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here today, he said that in addition to elevating worship, Ramadan serves as a platform to reinforce and refine strengths, faith, morals and discipline.

“That’s why some scholars say that Ramadan addresses a wider ethical question and, of course, self-discipline, what (we) can eat, what we can’t eat, what we should but do not do.

“It should also prompt us to talk about matters related to Ramadan, encourage us to make increased efforts in charity and extend assistance to the less fortunate,” he said.

Anwar, who has just returned from a six-day official visit to Germany, said that embracing the Ramadan spirit in everyday life could lead to better management of national issues and showcase Malaysia’s success on the global stage.

“Our worship should have a broader meaning. How can we make the best of Ramadan while indulging in excessive waste and ignoring the plight of the poor. How do we still accept commissions and bribes during Ramadan, which means that there is no appreciation,” he said.

Anwar also refuted claims by some quarters that he did not prioritise acts of worship when discussing Ramadan-related issues such as poverty, discipline, and governance.

“Discussing Islam involves established principles and laws, including those pertaining to worship outlined in the religious text. I believe that worship should encompass a broader meaning.

“I hope we can observe Ramadan this year in the spirit encouraged by our religion, focusing on strengthening our understanding, discipline, and commitment for self-betterment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar conveyed the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, urging the people to avoid wasting food during Ramadan.

“In my audience with Sultan Ibrahim yesterday, His Majesty said that breaking the fast should begin with drinking a small amount of water, eating a date, and performing the Maghrib prayer first.

“...this serves as a reminder for us to exercise prudence so that the money can be used for the benefit of those in need,” said the prime minister. — Bernama