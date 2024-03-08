KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysia needs to be bold in making changes not only at the level of ministers and politicians, but also the people as a whole, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said all Malaysians have a role and responsibility to put this country on a higher level of development from now on.

“No matter what language is spoken, wherever we are while respecting the diversity of races, cultures and religions, let’s never forget our role in lifting the dignity and status of Malaysia.

“To those who are on duty, fighting and working to carve the country’s name on the world stage, continue this noble effort,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

He also called for Malaysians to make this country even greater which is proud to be inherited by the nation’s next generations. — Bernama