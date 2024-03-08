KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A total of 5,023 job opportunities were successfully created through the Kembara Riuh Programme organised by the MyCreative Ventures Group (MyCreative) from 2022 to 2023.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the programme also had an impact on 4,324 arts and creative industry practitioners and received more than 285,000 visitors with total sales of RM2.8 million during the period.

“Last year, Kembara Riuh was held in four locations with cumulative sales of almost RM1.5 million and 824 jobs created, benefiting 643 arts and creative industry practitioners.

“This includes the organising of Tiba-Tiba Riuh, which was successfully held in less than 14 hours, following the cancellation of The Good Vibes festival,” he said during his speech at the “Riuh Hangout” event here tonight.

Also present at the programme were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and MyCreative chief executive officer Zainariah Johari.

Fahmi, who also launched the 2024 Kembara Riuh Programme said following its good track record, the programme would be implemented on a larger scale and in more locations.

These include Riuh Raya KL with Cuckoo in Kuala Lumpur from March 29 to 31, Riuh Raya Johor in Johor Baru from April 5 to 7, and Riuh x National Youth Day in Melaka from May 25 to 26.

There will also be Riuh Oha! in Kuching, Sarawak from June 28 to 30, Riuh Bah! 2.0 in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah from September 14 to 16, Riuh Ork! in Kuantan, Pahang from October 25 to 26, and Rock N’ Riuh in KL from December 6 to 8.

MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd, established in 2012, aims to empower the country’s creative and arts industry through various loans and strategic equity investments, as well as grants such as the Music Industry Digital Content Fund, the International Marketing and Promotion Fund and the Irama Perpaduan Fund. — Bernama