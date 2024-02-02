KUCHING, Feb 2 — The Sarawak government’s decision to take over organising the Chinese New Year celebration from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), starting this year, is to make it one of the grand festivals for all the communities through hosting open houses, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian stressed today.

He said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has said that apart from the state-level Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya celebrations, the state government should also organise the Chinese New Year celebration.

“The state government has always been very fair and we don’t want other communities to be just bystanders when it comes to celebrating festivals,” Dr Sim, who is also the organising committee chairman, told reporters here.

Dr Sim said the conservative estimate is that more than 5,000 people are expected to attend the state government Chinese New Year open house on February 10, 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

However, he added the number of attendees could be more as the state government is extending open invitations to members of the public.

“We are very proud and grateful to the state government for organising this festive event on a large scale, that is, through the concept of an open house.

“This celebration is significant as it reflects our ethnic diversity in Sarawak while at the same time enhancing the spirit of open house by visiting one another during festivities and ethnic celebrations,” he said.

He added that newly appointed Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi and the premier and his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will grace the celebration.

He added invitations have also been extended to Sarawak federal and state ministers, leaders of various religious bodies, non-governmental organisations, community leaders and heads of federal and state departments.

Dr Sim, however, explained that the invitations have not been extended to federal leaders as they will be busy celebrating the occasion in Peninsular Malaysia.