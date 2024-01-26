KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The number of evacuees in Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Kelantan increased to 3,737 people taking shelter in 56 temporary relief centres, as of noon, compared with 3,323 people reported this morning.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Terengganu increased to 2,037 people, from 551 families, compared with 1,760 people, from 498 families, this morning.

A total of 33 temporary relief centres are operating in Terengganu, namely 16 in Besut (766 people), five in Hulu Terengganu (346 people), and six relief centres each in Dungun and Setiu, accommodating 789 people and 136 people respectively.

The report also said that another relief centre was opened in Rompin, Pahang, to accommodate nine people from two families, in addition to three relief centres in Kuantan, which housed 542 people, from 222 families, bringing the total number of evacuees in the state to 551 people, compared with 465 reported this morning.

It added that the number of evacuees in two of the four affected districts in Kelantan increased, involving Kuala Krai (270 people in six relief centres, compared with 226 earlier) and Tanah Merah (246 people in seven relief centres, compared with 242) while the number of evacuees in Pasir Puteh and Machang remained unchanged, at 350 and 18 people respectively.

In Johor, a total of 265 people, from 65 families, are currently taking shelter at three relief centres in Kota Tinggi, as of noon, compared with 262 people, from 60 families, reported this morning.

It also said that a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers are still at dangerous levels in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Selangor, Terengganu and Sabah.

The rivers include Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Sarang Buaya and Sungai Endau (Johor); Sungai Muda and Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Kelantan in Pasir Mas and Sungai Golok (Kelantan); Sungai Rompin, Sungai Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan, Maran) and Sungai Kuantan in Pahang.

Also at dangerous levels are Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Klang, Petaling (Selangor), Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu) and Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah).

The report also said that 35 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents, including Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor; Lebuhraya Kuantan-Segamat (Lebuhraya Tun Razak) in Pekan, Pahang and Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak. — Bernama