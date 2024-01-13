KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament, Datuk R. Ramanan organised the Semarak Kasih Ponggal programme here today, as a prelude to the harvest festival celebrations on Monday (January 15).

Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development, distributed sugarcane and Ponggal kits to more than 3,000 Indian residents from the B40 group in the constituency, continuing a practice he initiated last year.

“As the Malaysian Indian community prepares to celebrate the Thai month, symbolising a new beginning next Monday, I extend a heartfelt ‘Ponggal Vaalthukal,’ bringing abundance, well-being, and happiness,” he told reporters after handing out the kits at Pangsapuri Tanjung, Section 6 in Kota Damansara today.

Advertisement

The cherished festival involves the preparation of sweet rice or Ponggal cooked in traditional clay pots, symbolising gratitude to the Sun God (Surya Bhagavan) for a bountiful harvest.

Celebrated during the 10th month of the Tamil solar calendar, Ponggal marks the start of the sun’s six-month-long journey northwards.

He also urged the Indian community to start afresh to progress and succeed by putting into practice the popular Tamil proverb synonymous with the festival, Thai Pirandhal Vazhi Pirakkum, which means the arrival of the Thai month brings new opportunities.

Advertisement

Ramanan, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Deputy Information Chief 2, said as a nation Malaysians should reflect on their journey through numerous challenges and obstacles to achieve peace, harmony, and progress, towards which the Indian community has contributed significantly.

“This Ponggal let us all strengthen unity and understanding as Malaysians in line with the Madani Malaysia concept under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

The ponggal kits were distributed at 15 locations including Pangsapuri Cempaka Section 6, Gugusan Kekwa Section 7, Kota Damansara People’s Housing Project, and Paya Jeras. — Bernama