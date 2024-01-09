PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he wanted clarifications for why Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) was still experiencing water supply issues after he allocated RM3 million last year to address the problem.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, instructed relevant departments to obtain reports from the university and the Ministry of Higher Education.

“I read on social media that the minister of higher education was welcomed by students at Universiti Malaysia Sabah, because they have not showered, there is no water.

“Last year when I visited there, I approved RM3 million. I'm not sure, maybe the implementation takes time, but I want to get a report, maybe from secretary-general, maybe the Pantau Madani unit can also help to ask what happened since my approval, and actions taken by the ministry and the university to implement,” he said in his speech during the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly, here.

Anwar said such problems should be overcome as quickly as possible.

“For some people, this is a small problem, but if the student is facing a water problem, it should worry us. Such things need to be overcome.

“I don't want to punish, like some preachers, I just want to ask for a thorough report, what happened since the finance minister approved the immediate allocation to overcome the water problem at the university,” he said.

Yesterday, media outlets reported that Minister Of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir was greeted by upset UMS students holding placards saying “Kami belum mandi (We have not showered)” during his visit there.

The New Strait Times reported that while state water department tankers were deployed to the campus, these were not enough to supply all residents.

On the same day, the ministry also announced an additional allocation of RM2 million to the university to overcome the water supply issue.

In May last year, Anwar announced an impromptu RM3 million allocation to the university for the same reason.