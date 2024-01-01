PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — As of the most recent report, no Malaysians have been reported to be involved or affected by the earthquake in Japan today, said Foreign Affairs Ministry (Wisma Putra).

The ministry, via Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo, is closely monitoring developments in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the central and west coast of Japan.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the earthquake, as well as to the people and Government of Japan,” it said in a statement Monday night.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and advice issued by the local authorities.

Advertisement

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo at +81-3-3476-3840 or +8180-3913-3840 (emergency) and email [email protected] or [email protected].

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, triggered tsunami warnings along coastal regions of western Japan with small tsunami waves reaching its shores. — Bernama

Advertisement