KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The flood situation in three states - Pahang, Kelantan and Johor - showed significant improvement as at 8pm tonight, resulting in the number of flood victims dropping drastically as only 85 flood victims are remaining at four Temporary Flood Relief centres (PPS) compared with 114 at five PPS in the afternoon.

Based on the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Johor dropped to 25 and housed at one PPS in Segamat compared with 54 at two PPS in the afternoon.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims remained at 34 people at two PPS in Maran while the number of flood victims in Kelantan also remained unchanged with 26 people at one PPS in Pasir Mas.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Irrigation and Drainage Department found that two rivers were at dangerous levels - Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, which recorded a reading of 9.21m, on a downward trend, and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis (23.72m), showing an upward trend.

The report also said that 26 roads were closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents.

Among the affected roads were Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri, Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik, Hulu Perak in Perak; and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Pahang. — Bernama

