MELAKA, Jan 1 — Police arrested an Indonesian man for allegedly killing his employer in a house on an oil palm plantation in Sungai Udang on December 22.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 25-year-old suspect was arrested in a raid at a house in Bandar Sultan Sulaiman, Klang, Selangor, where he was hiding, at about 4am on December 30.

He said the fully clothed body of the 71-year-old male victim was found in the first room of the plantation house lying on his back with two stab wounds to the back of his head at about 1.20am on December 27.

Advertisement

“The victim’s son failed to contact his father since December 22 before reporting the case to the police four days later. The case was categorised as a missing person’s case.

However, the victim’s body was discovered when the police inspected the plantation house along with the son. The victim’s son’s Ford Ranger, and the victim’s belongings such as his shoulder bag, mobile phone and Touch ‘n Go card were also not found,” he said in a statement today.

He added that several items related to the case were seized, including a hammer believed to have been used in the murder.

Advertisement

Christopher said an initial investigation revealed that the suspect admitted hitting his elderly employer with a hammer at about 12.30am on December 22 after being scolded.

He said the suspect then dragged the victim into the room before stealing the victim’s personal belongings and locking the room with a padlock.

“The suspect fled in the victim’s son’s car before selling the victim’s mobile phone at a phone shop in Bukit Rambai. He drove the vehicle to Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, where it ran out of fuel.

“The suspect then used an ehailing ride to get to Tampin bus station, where he took an express bus to Klang to meet his friend,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama