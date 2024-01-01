GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — A foreign worker died after being electrocuted while carrying out welding work at a construction site here last Saturday.

The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), in a statement today, said that following the 9.45am incident, a team of investigators was dispatched to the scene to conduct further investigations.

“The preliminary investigation found that the man was a subcontractor appointed to perform ducting and piping installation at the construction site.

“The victim was reportedly unconscious, and a colleague who noticed that the man was hanging on the scissor lift brought him down before taking him out of the construction site,” according to the statement.

It said that the man was confirmed dead while en route to the hospital, and the post-mortem conducted by the Penang Hospital revealed the cause of death as electrocution. — Bernama

