KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The High Court here today ordered a former leader of the Daesh cell “wolf pack’ to enter his defence on eight counts of terrorism-related offences including making threats to attack the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya, four years ago.

Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin made the order after finding that the prosecution succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Mahadi Mamat, 38, at the end of the prosecution case.

“The court is also satisfied that there are no defects in the charges made against the accused. Therefore, the accused is ordered to defend himself,” said the judge, adding that there are three options for the accused to defend himself.

The three options are either the accused chooses to remain silent, testify in the dock or testify under oath on the witness stand where he can be cross-examined.

The court set April 4 and 18, May 27 to 30 and June 24, 2024, for the defence trial with five defence witnesses to testify.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Datuk Nazran Mohd Sham, Nur Ainaa Ridzwan, Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim and Low Qin Hui appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Farida Mohammad and Khairul Naim Rafidi represented the accused.

A total of 24 prosecution witnesses testified at the trial which started from December 14, 2021, to November 20, 2023.

According to the first and second charges, Mahadi was alleged to have sought support for a terrorist act by making threats to attack the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Subang Jaya and threatened to kill four Malaysian citizens, via the “Sejati Sejiwa” WhatsApp group.

The charges were framed under Section 130J (1) (b) of the Penal Code (Act 574), which is punishable with imprisonment for life or a term not exceeding 30 years, or with a fine, and also liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, upon conviction.

For the third charge, Mahadi was alleged to have provided firearms training to members of the “Sejati Sejiwa” WhatsApp group to commit a terrorist act.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the same location, time and date and was charged under Section 130F (a) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which provides a maximum jail term of 30 years and liable to a fine, if convicted.

For the fourth charge, he was alleged to have ordered the group members to commit a terrorist act and he was charged under Section 130F (b) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which carries a maximum imprisonment of 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, for the fifth and sixth charges, Mahadi was alleged to have obtained six pipe bombs, a semi-automatic CZ 75 B pistol and 15 bullets of Luger 9mm bullets to commit terrorist acts.

He was charged under Section 130JD (1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine.

For the seventh charge, framed under Section 130E of the Penal Code, he was alleged to have recruited several individuals to join the “Sejati Sejiwa” WhatsApp group to commit terrorist acts.

He faces a maximum jail term of 30 years and is also liable to a fine upon conviction.

On the last charge, Mahadi was alleged to have in his possession items related to the terrorist group Daesh in a mobile phone and charged under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code (Act 574), which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine, shall also be liable to forfeiture of any such item.

He was alleged to have committed all the offences at Kampung Teris, Hulu Terengganu between Jan 7, 2019 and May 5, 2019.

The charges were first read out to him on May 29, 2019, at the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court before the case was transferred to the High Court here for trial. — Bernama