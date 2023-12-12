KUCHING, Dec 12 —The Cabinet reshuffle which saw the creation of an Energy Transition and Utilities Ministry came as a fitting move to turn Malaysia into a green hub in the region.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said he also thanked the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for entrusting Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to helm the new ministry.

“With Sarawak’s emphasis on renewable (energy), it is just fitting for Fadillah to realign energy policies to position Malaysia as a green hub in the region,” he said in a WhatsApp message shared in the Sarawak Premier’s Office group today.

Abang Johari is currently on an overseas’ trip which commenced with him leading the State delegation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates last week.

He later proceeded with several investment promotion visits to several European countries.

When announcing the formation of the new ministry at a press conference in Putrajaya today, Anwar said it would absorb part of the portfolio from the previously known Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC).

He said Fadillah, who is the first deputy prime minister from Borneo, would also be responsible for the affairs of Sabah and Sarawak.

Fadillah had previously held the portfolio of minister of plantation and commodities, a post now held by Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani. — Bernama