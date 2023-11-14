KUCHING, Nov 14 ― Sarawak needs not accept any refugees especially those from countries that are noted for violence and torn by anger and hatred, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

The Kapit MP stressed this when asked to comment today on the caution issued by social activist Peter John Jaban of Sarawak Association of People’s Aspiration and several other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on the probability of Palestinian refugees being allowed into Sarawak.

Nanta, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, said he supports wholeheartedly the stance of the NGOs.

Advertisement

“We must be very careful so as to maintain and nurture our peaceful state where the people are now happily living in perfect harmony. We do not need any element that can sow negativity, divisiveness and hatred among Sarawakians eventually,” he said.

“Prevention is better than cure (because) we do not want having to regret in the future.”

Nanta stressed that Sarawak should and must focus on socio-economic development for the good of her own people.

Advertisement

“We are just a small country. We cannot be burdened by refugees. We still have many poor people of our own who need our full attention and care,” he emphasised.

However, Nanta said that he would want all who can afford to contribute financially to help the war victims who are suffering, to buy essential supplies for them, and that would be more meaningful and safer for Sarawak.

“I have contributed some funds for the purpose. I want to plead to Sarawakians to contribute to the Tabung (fund) for the Palestinians who are suffering from the war. Let’s help the victims in the best and safest way that we can,” he added.

Earlier today, Peter issued a press statement titled ‘Don’t let the Borneo Territory of Sabah and Sarawak become the next Gaza’.

The activist said the Sarawak government must guard its immigration autonomy tightly, in view that Prime Minister Datuk Ser Anwar Ibrahim is maintaining support for Hamas, which the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) feared would lead to an influx of refugees from Palestine.

Peter also called on the Sarawak authorities to prioritise the state’s demographic mix and social harmony, reminding them that the state has its own social issues to contend with before it seeks to support the view of the prime minister.

“The whole world is horrified by what is happening to Palestinian civilians caught up in the conflict. Of course, Sarawakians feel keenly for all victims of war.

“Our prime minister’s insistence in maintaining his support for Hamas, however, is a different matter. Hamas is an Islamist, militant movement which is directly responsible for this phase of conflict and for the killing of Israeli citizens, many of them young children or elderly.

“It (Hamas) also openly supports the imposition of an Islamic Caliphate and has demonstrated that it is prepared to use terrorism to further this.”

Peter said Anwar’s continuing support for Hamas in particular suggests that there will be little attempt or requirement to properly vet any asylum seekers from Palestine and this risks entry by radicalised and violent factions who could disturb the social fabric of moderate and multicultural Malaysia.

This issue, he added, is all the more pressing in Sarawak and also recently identified as one of the poorest states in the Federation.

Meanwhile, Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation president Daniel John Jambun, in supporting Peter, reminded the Sabah government to also tighten the state’s immigration laws.

He pointed out Sabah is already swarmed with illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries squatting illegally in 543 colonies spread throughout the state.

“Any influx of refugees from Palestine will turn Sabah into a terrorist haven which would then be very hard to control as can be seen and felt now,” Daniel said. ― Borneo Post