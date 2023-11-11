BETONG, Nov 11 — Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today praised Chinese schools in Sri Aman and Betong Divisions as examples of ideal places sowing the seeds of racial unity and harmony among the Chinese and Bumiputera students.

He said it is not just the Chinese, but also the Bumiputera who study in these schools.

“The Bumiputera students are now forming a big percentage of the student population in these Chinese schools,” Uggah, who is also the state minister of infrastructure and port development, said at the Teacher’s Day celebration organised by the Chinese schools in the two divisions.

He expressed hope that Chinese schools will continue to play their part in strengthening racial unity and harmony.

He said strong racial unity and harmony is one of Sarawak’s biggest assets which is being acknowledged by other states in Malaysia.

“Therefore, such schools are ideal places to sow the seed of racial unity and harmony,” he said, adding that it is in these schools where students of different races can learn to know and appreciate other aspirations and problems.

Uggah also urged teachers to give extra help and attention to slow learners in their schools.

He said he had been told of cases here where some students could not read or write or do simple calculation even after completing six years of primary education.

“We must address this problem,” he said, adding that they will have a big disadvantage if they could not read or write later.

“There will be no way for them to catch up,” Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, said.

He later announced a grant of RM50,000 to the organising committee for next year’s Teacher’s Day celebration.

Uggah also presented the Tokoh Guru award to Tan Kah Hui of the SJK(C) Chung Hua in Pantu in the Sri Aman Division.