KUCHING, Nov 11 — Datuk Mancha Ata made history yesterday as the first Dayak to hold the post of Sarawak police commissioner.

The 58-year-old from Asajaya began his duties as the 28th Sarawak police commissioner, succeeding Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, who has been promoted to the position of Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director.

In his inaugural speech as commissioner, Mancha thanked the leadership in Bukit Aman for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the state’s police contingent.

“Today, I am honoured to be tasked with a big and challenging role which I will take with great pride,” he said during the formal handover ceremony, which was witnessed by Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters.

Advertisement

Mancha also expressed his hope for unwavering support from the contingent in driving the force towards greater achievements, maintaining peace, and preserving harmony in Sarawak.

He acknowledged Mohd Azman’s guidance in enhancing policing practices and upholding the state’s safety and harmony.

Mancha also thanked Mohd Azman’s wife Datin Nassariah Nassir for her steadfast commitment as the state chairman of the Police Family Association (Perkep).

Advertisement

Mohd Azman said his tenure in Sarawak has been an unforgettable experience filled with sweet memories.

“Today will be a new chapter for Sarawak police as Mancha will be taking over the reins. I am fully confident that he has his own plans to make the police contingent here much better in accordance with the values set by Bukit Aman,” he said.

Despite his relatively short tenure since assuming office on April 18, 2022, Mohd Azman noted the successful joint efforts with Mancha in preserving the police force’s reputation through a series of impactful operations.

“Overall, I am very satisfied of my cooperation with Mancha and the whole police fraternity here,” he added.

Mohd Azman also congratulated Mancha’s wife, Datin Jennita William, who has been appointed Perkep state chairman, as well as new Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus.

In his speech, Ramli Mohamed congratulated all three men saying that each of them is multi-disciplined, knowledgeable, and skilful.

He also called on the Sarawak police contingent to work and support each other with full integrity.

Earlier, during Mohd Azman’s grand farewell parade, he presented certificates of appreciation to department heads as well as the media, represented by Kuching Division Journalists Association president Ronnie Teo Teck Wei. — Borneo Post Online