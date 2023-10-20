KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The police reportedly said they have taken the statement of a businessman who allegedly raised an Israeli flag at a shophouse in Marang, Terengganu yesterday.

Sinar Harian reported Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan saying that investigators have recorded the suspect’s statement and investigation is still ongoing, but several family members have said the suspect has a history of mental illness.

“The suspect, who is in his 30s, was also found to have previous criminal records linked to narcotics offences.

“Police are undertaking a detailed investigation on the issue and identifying the proper section that will be applied to the case,” Mazli was quoted as saying in the Malay daily.

The state’s top police officer was giving an update on investigations into two pictures showing a business outlet in Terengganu flying the white and blue Israeli flag that was later widely circulated on social media yesterday evening.

It was said to be an automotive tinting shop located at Padang Lebam in Bukit Payong, Marang.

The photo caused distress among some Malaysians, with the country backing Palestine in the long-drawn conflict with Israel that recently escalated from a surprise attack by Islamist militant group Hamas.

Malaysia does not recognise the state of Israel and has no formal diplomatic relations with it.