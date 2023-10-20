KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 ― Malay daily Sinar Harian has today published an apology to former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and lawyer Rosli Dahlan for publishing an article written by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) political analyst Mazlan Ali.

It said the article titled “PN need a new warlord” was slanderous and unfair towards the duo and had portrayed them in a bad manner.

“We apologise for the slanderous article that was wrong, unfair and had seriously damaged the reputation, credibility, integrity and character of lawyer Rosli Dahlan. We admit the article has thrown Rosli into the public limelight and he has been publicly scrutinised because said article had been shared on many platforms,” it said in a statement here.

“We repent the error and admit our mistakes and also acknowledge the damage this has done to Rosli and we want to state unequivocally that Mazlan's statement on Rosli and Muhyiddin is false, Muhyiddin does not have an integrity issue and all accusations predicated against him have been dropped by the courts on May 18, 2023 adding that he was charged with an offence unknown in law."

Mazlan had in his article questioned Muhyiddin and Rosli's integrity, citing several cases.

Last week, Rosli had issued a statement cautioning Mazlan, citing the latter's article as “false, slanderous and defamatory".

He also said that the remark was an abuse of his position as an associate professor at UTM, while Sinar was also liable for publishing the allegedly defamatory article.

“The defamatory statement tarnishes my reputation as a Muslim lawyer active in charitable, welfare, and 'dakwah' work. It destroys my reputation as a person of principle and integrity,” Rosli had said.