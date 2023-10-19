KLUANG, Oct 19 ― A 16-year-old vocational institute student was killed after his motorcycle lost control and collided with another motorcycle before crashing into a car at Kilometre 59 of the Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang near Felda Ulu Penggeli here late last night.

Mohamad Haikal Hakimi, a student at the Kluang Vocational College, died on the spot due to severe body and head injuries in the 10.15pm incident.

His 18-year-old friend, who was on another motorcycle, sustained serious injuries, while the 33-year-old driver of a Perodua Myvi escaped unhurt during the collision.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the collision also involved a second motorcycle and a car, where all three vehicles were heading from the town towards Kota Tinggi.

Advertisement

He said initial investigations revealed that the two Yamaha LC135 motorcycles were believed to be illegally racing each other.

“Both motorcycles then lost control and collided into each other before crashing into the Perodua Myvi that was slowing down to turn at an intersection.

“As a result of the impact, the first motorcyclist died at the scene, while the second suffered a broken right leg and facial injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Bahrin said that the 33-year-old car driver escaped unhurt during the incident, while the injured motorcyclist is currently receiving treatment at the Hospital Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom.

He said both motorcyclists did not have any valid driving license.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.