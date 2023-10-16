JOHOR BARU, Oct 16 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar donated free bags of rice to the needy following the recent shortages and rising prices of the staple grain.

To help alleviate the burden being faced by the people, the Sultan decided to graciously provide rice assistance through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ).

“I hear and understand the concerns of my subjects regarding shortages and the rising prices of basic necessities, such as rice and others.

“YSIJ will distribute 10,000 free bags of rice weighing 10 kilogrammes each to those in need,” said Sultan Ibrahim to the Royal Press Office (RPO) and was posted on his official Facebook today.

In the posting, Sultan Ibrahim graced a ceremony for the donation of bags of rice by YSIJ at Istana Polo, Pasir Pelangi here today.

Present at the ceremony were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and state-secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani.

They were accompanied by YSIJ managing trustee Datuk Avinderjit Singh and YSIJ chief executive officer Mohd Anizam Jamian.

The donation will benefit the less fortunate in Johor Baru with 580 bags of rice, Muar (340), Batu Pahat (432), Segamat (305), Kluang (71), Pontian (264), Kota Tinggi (477), Mersing (149), Tangkak (141) and Kulai (251).

The Johor police contingent headquarters received 3,990 bags of rice, while the Malaysian Army’s 7th Brigade received a total of 3,000 bags for their personnel of various ranks.