KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The adoption of sustainable and environmentally-friendly vehicles such as electric prime movers are set to transform the logistics sector, creating a new market for logistic solutions.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said right now, many multinational companies are very concerned about environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

“As such, we must be able to offer services that can help them lower their carbon footprint so that our country will be more competitive and able to attract more investments,” he told reporters at the launch of Malaysia’s and Asia’s first electric prime mover here today by Swift Haulage Bhd (Swift).

Loke said Swift, the country’s largest haulier and leading integrated logistics service provider is the first logistics player to adopt electric prime movers, setting a new standard for sustainability and environmental responsibility in their supply chain.

“This is not just a technological advancement but a testament to Swift’s unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on our environment,” he said.

Loke also commended Swift’s commitment to only purchasing electric vehicle trucks from 2030 onwards, marking a clear and ambitious step toward a more sustainable future.

At the event, Swift launched its Green Logistics division and delivered the first electric prime movers to Unilever Malaysia.

The vehicles were manufactured by Volvo, a company renowned for its innovation and commitment to eco-friendly transportation solutions. — Bernama